Start-ups descend on Dublin for ESB Pitch Off

Companies given four minutes to impress VC judging panel

Some of the world’s most innovative energy start-ups are flying into Dublin this week to compete in a pitching competition organised by ESB.

This ESB Pitch Off is part of the Free Electrons Accelerator Programme, an initiative spearheaded by eight global utilities and accelerators including ESB. The aim of the programme is to recruit and support the next generation of ideas in clean energy, energy efficiency, electric mobility and on-demand customer services.

The 12 finalists were selected from 450 applications, and are now participating in customer adoption modules in Silicon Valley, Lisbon, Singapore and Dublin.

Taking place in Trinity College on Friday 30 June, the start-ups have four minutes to pitch their company to a panel of venture capitalists and energy experts with a total prize fund of $25,000.

Paul Mulvaney, executive director of innovation, ESB (pictured), said: “This accelerator programme and ESB Pitch Off event is a great platform for global utilities like ESB to support innovative start-ups to help them refine and develop their products for the marketplace.

“All of our business lines are working with all the finalists to identify market opportunities and further develop their products. For instance, HST Solar, the US-based solar design and engineering platform company, will be working with ESB and Bord na Mona on our recently announced joint venture solar power project in the Midlands.

“It is inspiring to see so much activity in the energy start-up space. Ireland had one of the highest number of applicants for the programme, reflecting the level of innovation and creativity that is happening within our own energy market.”

TechCentral Reporters