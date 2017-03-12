Start! for Chrome 2.1.0
12 March 2017 | 0
Software Publisher
Our Rating: 3.5
|Date:
|12-03-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|ilkkah
|Operating Systems:
|Linux
Mac OS X
Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
iPad
|File Size:
|1.46 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
This is an alternative start page for Chrome.
On the main pane you will have your bookmarks taken from the Bookmarks Bar. To put new sites there, just bookmark the sites as normally – into the bookmarks bar.
Below it are the Chrome Web Apps. There is also a possibility to add your favorite news feed to the page.
This uses Flickr for the background photos. You can also specify your own background with an url.
