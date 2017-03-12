Start! for Chrome 2.1.0

largeImg.png

A new start page for Chrome with access to your favourite sites and feeds

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

12 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Linux
Mac
iPad

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 12-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: ilkkah

This is an alternative start page for Chrome.

On the main pane you will have your bookmarks taken from the Bookmarks Bar. To put new sites there, just bookmark the sites as normally – into the bookmarks bar.

Below it are the Chrome Web Apps. There is also a possibility to add your favorite news feed to the page.

This uses Flickr for the background photos. You can also specify your own background with an url.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Would you refuse a ride from a self-driving Uber car?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel