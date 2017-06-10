Start – A Better New Tab 3.8.2 for Chrome

A do-everything new tab page for Chrome

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

10 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Android
Mac
iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 10-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: 64px.com

There are plenty of “new tab pages” Chrome extensions, but Start – A Better New Tab stands out anyway by cramming in every possible feature it can.

Our first new tab opened with a gorgeous photo background, for instance. A  weather forecast. A simple To Do app. Lists of the latest Google News stories and popular YouTube videos. There are panels to alert you to Facebook notifications and messages, access Gmail or Google Calendar, launch Chrome apps, access your favourite sites or just run a Google search. Oh, and you get a clock, too.

Don’t need some of these? Click Link > Settings. The icons under Features represent the various elements of the page, and you can drag and drop these to change their position, or click something to toggle it off and on.

The Settings dialog also allows choosing your default location, temperature units, wallpaper and more.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the iMac Pro become Apple's most sought-after PC?

    • No (80%)
    • Yes (20%)

    Total Voters: 5

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel