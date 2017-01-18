Square One projects great things with Samsung e-boards

Distributor secures exclusive deal for E-board Interactive range

Square One has confirmed is will be the exclusive distributor of Samsung’s line of E-board Interactive products.

The AV distributor will be managing the full E-board Interactive portfolio consisting of Samsung Displays 32” and above; Samsung’s offering for education; as well as new Interactive products for corporate and retail environments.

Garnett Stewart, general manager, Square One (pictured), said: “As well as being the number one digital signage brand globally, Samsung has a UK and Ireland market share of 43% for large format commercial displays. Samsung has a fantastic reputation for manufacturing high-quality displays. Its investment into R&D, for interactivity in particular, provides us with the confidence in delivering the most appropriate touch display solution across a number of markets including education following the recent announcement of ICT grants for schools nationwide.”

Thomas Brittain, head of display channel sales at Samsung Electronics said: “It is great to partner with Square One on such a strategic category for Samsung. This addition enhances the full display range already provided by the Midwich Group and gives Samsung real focus in this area. We are particularly excited to work with the dedicated interactive sales team in-situ and grow this category for both Samsung and Square One in 2017.”

TechCentral Reporters