Square One announces Fujitsu partnership

Distributor grows document solutions capabilities Print Print Trade

Square One has announced a new partnership with Fujitsu that will expand the reach and capabilities of its document solutions team.

Under the deal the technology distributor will be managing Fujitsu’s document scanners and associated software and service offerings.

“The drive for digital transformation is shaping the future of document solutions, spanning all verticals and sectors of industry,” said Kevin O’Dowd, business development manager, Square One (pictured).

“Our new relationship with Fujitsu creates opportunities to forge new routes to market for both parties. Our commitment to our existing partners remains critical to the future of our business. We believe this new relationship will make Square One the first choice for document and scan solution products.”

Lee Michigan, Fujitsu country manager, said: “Square One’s reputation for value added distribution and partner knowledge, coupled with a proven track record of providing innovative solutions, make them an ideal partner for Fujitsu as we continue to expand our position as the leading provider of document management solutions in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters