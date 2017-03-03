SpyShelter Security Test Tool 1.2

3 March 2017

Date: 03-03-2017
Developer: SpyShelter

SpyShelter Security Test Tool is a portable tool which can test whether you’re protected from information-stealing malware.

NOTE: because it’s simulating malware there’s a high chance that the program will be flagged as a threat by your antivirus tool. This is a false alarm. It’s entirely safe to use.

SpyShelter Security Test Tool arrives in a password-protected archive. Use the password spyshelter to extract it.

The program organises its tests into six categories: keylogging, webcam capture, screenshot, clipboard monitoring, system protection, sound record.

Clicking any of these displays buttons to run various malware-like (but entirely safe) actions. The keylogging test tries to capture keypresses; the webcam capture tool turns your webcam on and grabs a picture; the “System Protection” module tries to register a service, write a file to the Startup folder, and carry out a few other permission-related tasks.

If you’ve installed software which claims it can specifically block that threat – it restricts access to your webcam, say – this enables you to see in a click or two whether it’s doing anything useful.

Please note: Security Test Tool may be flagged as malware because of some of the system-level techniques it’s using, but the tool is entirely safe.

