Sportstech company to create 150 jobs by 2020 in Limerick

Sports data and intelligence company Stats has officially opened its new offices at Riverstone House, Henry Street, in Limerick city centre. Originally announced in October of 2017, Stats aims to employ more than 150 full and part-time staff in Limerick by 2020, making it the largest sports technology business in Ireland.

Stats has been expanding its reach across Europe, the Middle East and Asia in recent years, with data teams working across football, basketball, rugby and other sports

Carl Mergele, CEO, Stats, said: Stats is committed to driving innovation in team performance, fan experience and live sports data, and our new EMEA headquarters in Limerick is ideally suited for this. We are thrilled to officially add Limerick to our global footprint, and build a Limerick team that is as passionate about sports and innovation as we are.”

IDA Ireland, executive director, Mary Buckley said: “[Stats] arrival last October was widely welcomed. I’m pleased to see the great progress made since including collaboration with LIT and UL. Limerick and the Midwest Region is so vibrant right now and that energy, combined with its rich sporting tradition and growing technology and life science clusters, make it an ideal location for Stats to grow.”

TechCentral Reporters