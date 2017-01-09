sPinger 1.0.1

img3File.png

Quickly ping multiple IPs/ hosts

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

9 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 09-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Skwire Empire

SPinger is a freeware tool for quickly pinging multiple IP addresses and host names.

Entering the addresses to ping can be very simple. A left-hand “Addresses & subnets” panel is actually just a text box where you can enter as many addresses as you need (google.com, 127.0.0.1, 192.168.1.1), one per line.

Unusually, the program can also generate multiple IPs from subnets. Entering 192.168.1.0/25 and clicking “Generate” creates a list including 192.168.1.1, 192.168.1.2, 192.168.1.3 and more, up to 192.168.1.128.

A “DNS Scan” button quickly retrieves the host names for your IP addresses, where available.

When you’re ready, clicking “Start Pings” displays ping times and highlights failures across your address range.

Checking the “Loop” box runs regular pings, and updates “Last success” and “Last failure” columns to show you the last change in status.

An Options screen enables setting the number of threads to use while pinging, the packet size, pings per IP, loop delay, highlighting for good/ bad pings, and more. And although it’s probably not going to persuade anyone to download the program, there are a huge number of colourful icon themes included.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Do you think Russian intereference decided the 2016 US election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel