SpiderOakOne for iOS 3.5.0

7 January 2017 | 0

Date: 07-01-2017
Developer: SpiderOak

SpiderOakONE is a ‘zero-knowledge’ privacy cloud technologies company empowering file backup, sync, and sharing from all devices including mobile.

The SpiderOakONE iPhone® application enables you to perform the following:

› Access & view all your backed up data across all your devices
› Access & view your ShareRooms and those of your friends
› Send any file to anyone by creating a share link
› Share & open documents with other applications on your iOS device
› Immediate access to files in your SpiderOakONE Hive folder!

SpiderOakONE Hive is an amazingly easy way to keep all of your files in sync across your computers & mobile devices. It must first be used on a computer but any items dropped into your SpiderOak Hive become easily accessible on your mobile devices.

The SpiderOakONE iPhone® application works in conjunction with the SpiderOakONE service which may be downloaded & installed on all of your computers (including Mac, Windows, & Linux).

NOTE: Although a SpiderOakONE account is recommended to enjoy all the features of the application, it is not required. You can use this application to view ShareRooms without having an account.

What’s New in Version 3.5.0

– UI improvements.
– Support for iPhone 6/6+ and 7/7+.

