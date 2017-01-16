SpeedyFox 2.0.19

One of the reasons many web users switch from Internet Explorer to Firefox is because of the promise of performance improvements. As so much computing time is now spent online it is virtually important that your web browser of choice performance as well as possible.

You may well have made the move to Firefox thanks to the browsers support for add-ons and extensions. While these can add handy new features to the browser, you may well have found that over time Firefox is not quite as fast and responsive as it used to be. This is something that SpeedyFox has been designed to help with.

With just a single click of the mouse, SpeedyFox can be used to breathe new life into Firefox, helping to improve performance by up to three times. This means that browsing the internet will be more responsive, but also that the browser will generally perform much more quickly, whatever you may be doing.

Such performance increases are possible due to the fact that Firefox stores a huge number of settings in SQL databases which can quickly become bloated and slow. By optimising the layout and structure of these databases, the overall performance of your web browser can be easily boosted without the need to tinker with settings.

Version 2.0.19 brings (changelog):

– Bug fixes