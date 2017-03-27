SpeedCommander 17.0 (64-bit)

Tired of Explorer? Then replace it. SpeedCommander is a faster, more powerful file manager that makes it much easier to select, sort, move and manipulate all your files.

The dual-pane interface gives you a complete view of two folders, for instance, very useful when you’re copying files. And these don’t have to be folders on local drives. You can also connect to network folders, or even FTP sites via the built-in FTP client.

Selecting files is simpler, too. If you want to select all the JPEGs in a folder, say, then click one of them and choose the Select > Files With Same Extension option (or press Alt+Num +). Or you can construct more advanced filters to, for example, select all the JPEGs greater than 1MB in size that were created in the last year. Save this and you can apply it at any time, in a couple of clicks, to select the files you’ve specified – no need for slow Ctrl + clicking any more.

SpeedCommander works well with archive formats, as it handles them all (not just ZIPs) like folders. So if you’ve downloaded a RAR file, say, you won’t have to unpack this with some other package – just double-click SpeedCommander and it’ll display the contents for you.

There’s also a versatile file viewer. A batch rename tool. A folder synchronisation option. Macro support allows you to automate repetitive tasks, and SpeedCommander’s functions can be extended even further with a range of add-ins.