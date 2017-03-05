SPAMfighter 7.6.131

largeImg.png

Keep your Inbox free of junk with this capable spam filter

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

5 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 05-03-2017
Award: None
License: Free, for personal-use only
Developer: SPAMfighter

It’s hard to believe, but studies consistently show that more than 95% of emails are spam, a rising tide of junk messages that carries phishing scams, viruses, links to malicious sites, and more. This doesn’t just waste time and internet bandwidth, it’s potentially very dangerous, and every PC user needs a spam filter to help keep them safe.

Getting yourself protected doesn’t have to be difficult, though. Install SPAMfighter and it’ll immediately integrate with Outlook (2000, 2002, 2003 and 2007), Outlook Express (5.5 or later), Windows Mail or Mozilla Thunderbird 3.0. It’ll then check new messages as they arrive, and any that are identified as junk will automatically be moved to the spam folder.

SPAMfighter uses sophisticated technology to separate the spam emails from your regular messages, and so for example it can even recognise spam sent as a picture. It’ll also automatically import your address book into a whitelist of addresses that it knows are good, and emails from these people will never be marked as spam.

No spam filter can guarantee 100% accuracy, though, and occasionally the program will make mistakes. Fortunately these are easily fixed. If SPAMfighter lets a spam email through, then highlighting it and clicking the Block button will move it to the Spam folder, while legitimate emails that have been misidentified as spam can be restored to your Inbox by clicking Unblock.

The program first installs as a 30-day trial version of SPAMfighter Pro. This can be used in businesses, is able to block emails in the languages you specify, and allows unlimited entries in your blacklist and whitelist. It’s all yours for £17.

If you don’t buy a licence, then at the end of the trial the program will automatically downgrade to SPAMfighter Standard. This is free, but only for personal use; you’re allowed a maximum of 100 entries in your whitelist; and all your outgoing emails will have a “Protected by SPAMfighter” footer added.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Do you prefer Windows 7 to Windows 10?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel