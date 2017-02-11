Soundnode 0.6.5
11 February 2017
Our Rating: 4.0
Soundnode is an open-source Soundcloud app for desktops.
The package is entirely self-contained, no installation required: just run it, log on, and search for new music or listen to songs from your Stream, Likes, Tracks or Playlists.
Of course you can also like songs along the way, maybe save them to an existing playlist, or create one from scratch. It’s possible to follow and unfollow users, too.
All this is managed from a good-looking, smartly-designed interface. It’s NW.js-based, so doesn’t quite have the richness of a real desktop client, but you’ll still figure out everything you need to know in a couple of minutes.
There are gaps here and there: right now you can view comments, but not post them.
But Soundnode also has its pluses – like support for native media keyboard shortcuts – and from current developer discussions we suspect more features will be added soon.
0.6.5:
New features:
Link user to profile #733
mpris Integration #645
Improvements/Fixes:
Fix window scale #743
Quick fixes for errors in JS execution #738
Fix dist location and fix a typo #741
Fix wrong pointer #730
Improve hover speed #689
Fix track scrub #750
Fix hover state on like #626
Fix typo #741
Fix scale init #743
Linux add required dependencies #792
Create packages using fpm instead of debuild #777
Quick fixes for errors in JS execution + artist names on follower pages #738
Fix mouse click #810
