Soundnode 0.6.5

Soundnode is an open-source Soundcloud app for desktops.

The package is entirely self-contained, no installation required: just run it, log on, and search for new music or listen to songs from your Stream, Likes, Tracks or Playlists.

Of course you can also like songs along the way, maybe save them to an existing playlist, or create one from scratch. It’s possible to follow and unfollow users, too.

All this is managed from a good-looking, smartly-designed interface. It’s NW.js-based, so doesn’t quite have the richness of a real desktop client, but you’ll still figure out everything you need to know in a couple of minutes.

There are gaps here and there: right now you can view comments, but not post them.

But Soundnode also has its pluses – like support for native media keyboard shortcuts – and from current developer discussions we suspect more features will be added soon.

0.6.5:

New features:

Link user to profile #733

mpris Integration #645

Improvements/Fixes:

Fix window scale #743

Quick fixes for errors in JS execution #738

Fix dist location and fix a typo #741

Fix wrong pointer #730

Improve hover speed #689

Fix track scrub #750

Fix hover state on like #626

Fix typo #741

Fix scale init #743

Linux add required dependencies #792

Create packages using fpm instead of debuild #777

Quick fixes for errors in JS execution + artist names on follower pages #738

Fix mouse click #810