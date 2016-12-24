SoundHound 7.3.1

SoundHound is a music search and discovery experience that identifies music being played around you. Tap the orange button to instantly identify songs and see lyrics, share, stream, buy or simply explore more about artists you know and love or have just discovered.

Exclusive: You can also search by singing or humming into SoundHound, making it the only app in the world that can give you results through unique sing/hum search technology.

New: You can now listen to the full song with our new YouTube playback integration. More than just previews, the play button launches the official music video. Explore and browse while enjoying the video.

Apple Watch:

SoundHound + LiveLyrics on Apple Watch displays song name and the lyrics, magically scrolling in sync with the song. From the gym, car, cafe or at home, you can SoundHound songs with one tap on your Apple Watch making it more convenient and joyful than ever to capture songs you love and experience the lyrics. Your songs are saved on SoundHound and can be viewed, purchased, streamed, shared, and even launched to create an Apple Music Radio Station on iPhone and iPad.

When you SoundHound a song, you can:

· View lyrics, moving real-time with the music

· Access artist photos & biographies

· View album release date & band info

· Preview songs or listen to the full song with our YouTube playback integration

· Watch music videos and choose your favourites or browse the top videos others are watching

· Share your favourite songs to Facebook and Twitter

· Easily add songs to your Apple Music or Spotify playlist

· Purchase songs or albums instantly in iTunes

· Check out the hottest in new music

From the home screen, scroll to explore:

· Artists Born Today, showcasing artists on their birthday, everyday

· Music Charts, including Global, Emerging, and Popular by Genre

· Music Map of discoveries near you locally & around the world

· Facebook and Twitter updates from your favourite performers

· Weekly featured songs, videos, artists and albums

· Similar artists and album recommendations

· Your History, showing your previous searches (register to ensure your discoveries are never lost!)

What’s New in Version 7.3.1

•Enjoy a complete music experience – listen to full songs, playlists and watch videos with our free music player.

•Follow along with LiveLyrics, and listen to curated playlists

•Say “OK Hound… play the hottest songs” to listen in hands-free mode

•Access playlists such as:

– Your personal SoundHound∞ music history

– Emerging artists across the globe

– Hottest tracks in the US and across the world

– And many more

•Bug fixes