Sophos Virus Removal Tool 2.5.6

Check your PC for malware

5 March 2017 | 0

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 05-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Sophos

The Sophos Virus Removal Tool is a simple application for running on-demand antivirus scans on your PC.

The interface is very basic. You can’t tell the program what to scan; there’s no need to choose a scan type; and you can’t schedule scans to run unattended. All you can do is launch a full system scan, and then allow the program to remove anything it finds.

This simplicity is the whole point, though. Sure, the Sophos Virus Removal Tool doesn’t provide real-time protection, support scheduled scans or anything else advanced at all, but this does mean you should be able to run the program alongside your regular security package. And then you can run it whenever you like, just to get a second opinion on your system’s security status.

