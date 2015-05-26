Sophos extends UTM firewall with 802.11ac integration

SG series gets new wireless capabilities

Sophos has added 802.11ac Wi-Fi capabilities to its SG series of unified threat management (UTM) appliances.

The company said that its new SG Series SG 125w and SG 135w models tightly integrate wireless access with firewall protection to allow small and mid-sized businesses to achieve the performance gains offered by 802.11ac wireless, including “smarter performance” and improved hotspot management.

There is also an extended rugged, outdoor range of Wi-Fi access points with the new AP 100X.

“Many businesses are adopting 802.11ac to extend their Wi-Fi capacity and keep up with the growing demands of users with multiple mobile devices, using increasingly bandwidth intensive applications,” said Bryan Barney, senior vice president and general manager, Network Security, Sophos. “With this new UTM, we enable network managers to offer a better Wi-Fi experience to their users, and at the same time eliminate drama from Wi-Fi configuration and security.”

Continuing the same level of manageability as previous access points, the new models can be managed directly from the Sophos SG Series appliances. All Sophos access points are built on enterprise-class 802.11n and 802.11ac chipsets, with custom designed antennas, extra CPU and memory resources. The company said that its AP 100 802.11ac access point offers three times the performance of its predecessors at the same price point.

TechCentral Reporters