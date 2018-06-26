SoftBank joins Dublin City Council Smart City programme

Silicon Docks testbed to be used in IoT trials

SoftBank is joining Dublin City Council’s Smart City programme. The partnership aims to deliver real impact with an emphasis on solutions ‘designed to scale’ and easily transferable to other cities. It will also enable SoftBank to work alongside partners in industry and academia, and entrepreneurs to solve city challenges and improve service delivery for the city and its citizens.

Owen Keegan, chief executive, Dublin City Council, said: “This partnership will help position Dublin at the forefront of Smart City innovation and to turn the opportunity of Smart City technologies into a reality. We are committed to building a programme of activity through Smart Dublin and to concentrate pilots across our Smart Docklands testbed district which is emerging as a world class smart technology testbed.”

“We look forward to collaborating with Dublin City Council to share our rich experience in Smart City development in Japan and to also leverage our global IoT platform. SoftBank strongly believes it can contribute to Dublin’s development and future growth building out local solutions that can scale globally,” said Junichi Miyakawa, representative director & chief technology officer, SoftBank Corp.

Smart City is an initiative of Dublin City Council and the Science Foundation Ireland-backed Connect centre for research into future networks.

TechCentral Reporters