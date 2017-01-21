Soft4Boost Document Converter 4.7.5.485
|21-01-2017
|None
|Freeware
|Soft4Boost
|Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
|30.00 MB
|4 minutes
|English
Soft4Boost Document Converter is an easy-to-use tool for converting various document types to other formats.
Supported input formats include PDF, DOC/ DOCX, PPT/ PPTX, ODT/ ODP, HTML, MHT, TXT/ RTF, DjVU, ePub, fb2, XPS, prc/ mobi/ azw.
Drag and drop your source files onto the program and they open in separate tabs. Each one displays the source file in a preview pane, allowing you to use it as a simple viewer
A right-hand toolbar displays buttons for each of the export formats available: PDF, DOC, DOCX, RTF, ODT, TXT, HTML, MHT, JPEG, TIFF, GIF, PNG, EPUB, FB2, MOBI.
There are options to customise your output files with a watermark, password-protect and generally restrict the use of PDFs, choose the destination file name and folder, and extract all the images in the source document to a defined location (something which makes for a worthwhile application all on its own).
When you’re finished, clicking “Convert Now!” then processes the files according to your settings.
