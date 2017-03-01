Social Media Summit to welcome the Queen of Facebook

Mari Smith to headline event on 11-12 April

‘Facebook Queen’ Mari Smith has been announced at the keynote speaker of this year’s Social Media Summit, taking place in Croke Park from 11-12 April.

Named as Forbes’ #4 Top Social Media Power Influencer, Smith is Facebook’s small business and Facebook marketing expert and is author of The New Relationship Marketing, co-author of Facebook Marketing: An Hour A Day, and is a brand ambassador Adobe, Microsoft and Animoto.

“I’m delighted to be invited to speak at this awesome event in Dublin, and am really looking forward to engaging with all my Irish followers,” said Smith. “Effective social media marketing is my passion, my knowledge and my experience, and I thrive on being able to give all that back to an audience of like-minded businesspeople. In particular, I will be sharing my proven Facebook marketing methods that I teach my SME and major brand clients around the world. My aim at the Social Media Summit is to empower attendees to become true social media marketeers.”

Now in its second year, the Social Media Summit highlights the importance of incorporating social media into marketing strategies and demonstrate how it can add real value in terms of both revenue and business growth. The event will feature talks, panel discussions and workshops.

TechCentral Reporters