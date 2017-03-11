Snoop Catcher is a simple app which takes and saves a snapshot from the webcam whenever your Mac wakes up.

The program can run in the background, and be set to automatically start whenever your Mac boots.

Images are saved to your Photos folder by default, although you can change this to any other convenient location.

Check the snapshots later and you’ll have both a record of who’s been accessing your computer, and (through the image properties) the dates and times of when this has happened.