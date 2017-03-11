Snoop Catcher

img3File.png

Who's using your Mac?

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

11 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 11-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: MacDaddy

Snoop Catcher is a simple app which takes and saves a snapshot from the webcam whenever your Mac wakes up.

The program can run in the background, and be set to automatically start whenever your Mac boots.

Images are saved to your Photos folder by default, although you can change this to any other convenient location.

Check the snapshots later and you’ll have both a record of who’s been accessing your computer, and (through the image properties) the dates and times of when this has happened.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Would you refuse a ride from a self-driving Uber car?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel