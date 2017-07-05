SMPlayer 17.7.0

SMPlayer is a compact but powerful media player, based on the MPlayer package.

The program can be used to open and play video and audio files YouTube videos, DVDs, VCDs, audio CDs and more.

But that’s just the start. If you start playing a video file but have to go do something else, then when you open that file again SMPlayer will resume at the point where you left off, with whatever settings you had at the time (the appropriate volume, say): it remembers all your settings.

SMPlayer can search and download subtitles from opensubtitles.org.

There are many different control options.

On video alone, for instance, there’s an Equalizer that allows you to tweak contrast, brightness, hue, saturation and gamma.

There are filters to sharpen, blur or deinterlace movies, and remove noise.

You can rotate, flip or mirror the image; change playback speed in many ways (plus or minus 4%, say); take multiple screenshots in sequence, and automatically, and more.

And a detailed preferences dialog helps you customise every aspect of the program, from the file types you’d like it to handle, to keyboard shortcuts and mouse wheel functions, and a range of useful advanced video and performance-related settings.

Version 17.7.0 brings (changelog):

– Fix for YouTube.