SMPlayer 17.7.0

Play music, video, DVDs and more with this versatile media player

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

5 July 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Linux

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 05-07-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: SMPlayer team

SMPlayer is a compact but powerful media player, based on the MPlayer package.

The program can be used to open and play video and audio files YouTube videos, DVDs, VCDs, audio CDs and more.

But that’s just the start. If you start playing a video file but have to go do something else, then when you open that file again SMPlayer will resume at the point where you left off, with whatever settings you had at the time (the appropriate volume, say): it remembers all your settings.

SMPlayer can search and download subtitles from opensubtitles.org.

There are many different control options.

On video alone, for instance, there’s an Equalizer that allows you to tweak contrast, brightness, hue, saturation and gamma.

There are filters to sharpen, blur or deinterlace movies, and remove noise.

You can rotate, flip or mirror the image; change playback speed in many ways (plus or minus 4%, say); take multiple screenshots in sequence, and automatically, and more.

And a detailed preferences dialog helps you customise every aspect of the program, from the file types you’d like it to handle, to keyboard shortcuts and mouse wheel functions, and a range of useful advanced video and performance-related settings.

Version 17.7.0 brings (changelog):

– Fix for YouTube.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Do you think your job is under threat from automation?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel