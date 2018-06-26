Smarttech247 opens Infosec Academy

Participants will gain experience of working with professionals in three security operations centres

Irish cybersecurity firm Smarttech247 has opened enrolment for InfoSec Academy, a professional development programme for IT professionals based in Cork, Krakow and Bucharest.

The Academy will take applications from graduates with a relevant degree in cyber systems, software or information security, network engineering or computer science, and threat hunters and/or pentesters looking to become more proficient in their field.

“The cybersecurity industry is experiencing a serious skill shortage at the moment. Opening academies like this allows companies like ours to train and mould individuals to fill the gaps that we’re experiencing while also giving them access to industry expertise and real-life experience,” said director of quality & operations Raluca Saceanu.

Smarttech247’s teams are spread across three security operations centres are capable of analysing millions of cyber security events every day for their diverse client base.

Academy participants will be given the opportunity to use the latest sophisticated technologies, including artificial intelligence, IBM’s Watson for Cybersecurity, which can in seconds, run millions of calculations that would take a team of people several weeks to assess, and Palo Alto Networks, to identify and tackle emerging threats on behalf of some of the world’s leading companies.

Smarttech247 plans to hire 500 people internationally over the next five years.

TechCentral Reporters