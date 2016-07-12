Smarttech awarded new certifications

ISO 9001 and 27001 wins for cybersecurity firm

Cork cybersecurity specialist Smarttech has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 Management System certificates by the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI).

The certifications in the areas of quality management principles and information security management system will allow the company to ensure that customers receive consistently high quality services, with the assurance that their data and information security are sufficiently protected.

“We are extremely proud of our team here in Smarttech and their efforts to attain both ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications and deliver quality work and processes. Being ISO certified by NSAI means our customers can have confidence that Smarttech is committed to delivering the highest quality of security services,” said Ronan Murphy, Smarttech CEO.

The certification was praised by the Minister of State with responsibility for data protection, Dara Murphy TD.

“It is encouraging to see Cork as a growing cyber security centre of excellence. Irish companies, like Smarttech, that are staying ahead of the curve are developing an important competitive advance in international markets. Information and Data Security should be the top priority of any company and I would like to congratulate Smarttech for demonstrating their level of commitment to implementing the tightest information security controls.”

“Cybersecurity is growing at a fast pace,” said Raluca Saceanu, Quality Manager, Smarttech, “and attacks are becoming more and more sophisticated. By achieving the ISO 27001:2013 and ISO9001:2015 standards we prove that we have employed the proper information security measures to protect customer data.”

TechCentral Reporters