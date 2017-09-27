Smartschools acquired by Capita

Belfast-based service provider strengthens presence in Republic

Smartschools, a Wexford-based provider of ICT services and equipment to the education sector, has been acquired by Capita Managed IT Solutions.

The acquisition strengthens Belfast-based Capita’s presence within the Republic, where it already employs more than 1,700 people.

Capita provides ICT services, hardware and software to more than 21,000 schools, academies and colleges across the UK and Ireland. This includes providing a managed private cloud service, the first of its kind in Europe, for over 1,100 schools in Northern Ireland.

The acquisition sees Capita purchasing Villanova Management and Wabowden, which comprise of Smartschools, Managed IT, and Fieldtech – all of which are part of The Aria Group.

Ed Brown, managing director, Capita Managed IT Solutions, said: “Growth in Ireland is a real priority for Capita and the acquisition of Smartschools supports this strategy. It will allow us to increase our presence within the education sector where Smartschools is a well-established and trusted brand.”

TechCentral Reporters