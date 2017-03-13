SmartFTP 9.0.2405 (64-bit)

SmartFTP is a fast and easy-to-use FTP client that will make quick work of all your file transfer tasks.

The program supports regular FTP connections, as well as FTP over SSL, SFTP over SSH, or TLS (FTPS) for extra security. And then SmartFTP follows a familiar two-pane approach, allowing you to browse your local system on the left-hand side, your server on the right, and transfer files between the two just by dragging and dropping.

Sometimes you may have a lot of files to upload, of course. SmartFTP helps out by compressing files on the fly to save time, but if that’s not sufficient then you’re also able to schedule transfers to run at a more convenient time. Or you can simply close SmartFTP for the moment, and it’ll carry on from where you left off when you next launch the program.

If you have complex transfer needs then you can alternatively set up SmartFTP to keep specified local and remote folders synchronised. So there’s no need to worry about locating particular files: SmartFTP itself will figure out what’s changed, and upload everything that’s necessary as quickly as possible. The program can even handle uploads to several servers in one click.

And there’s support for editing files directly on the server, with whatever application is appropriate, which means that again you don’t have to worry about manually downloading documents – SmartFTP handles everything in the background.

Please note, there are two SmartFTP editions available. The Ultimate edition has everything we’ve described here, includes a terminal emulator, Rapidshare and Amazon S3 support, and costs $99.95; the Professional edition is essentially what we’ve described, and costs $59.95.

This is the 64-bit edition of SmartFTP.

What’s new in v9 (see completely version history for more)?

– Windows 10 support for latest version