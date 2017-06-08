Smartbox Group announces 100 new jobs for Dublin

Experience gift seller expects Irish headcount to hit 500 by end of the year

Experience gift seller Smartbox Group is to create 100 jobs at its office in Dublin’s Talbot Street. The project is supported by the Dept of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation through IDA Ireland.

Smartbox sells vouchers for hotels, restaurants and outdoor activity centres packaged under different themes such as ‘hositality’, ‘wellness’ and ‘gastronomy’.

The new roles will be in the areas of research and development, customer experience, sales, marketing, finance and supply chain.

A number of technology jobs will be created in systems engineering, software development, business intelligence and data analysts, salesforce and DevOps engineering

“[Smartbox] recorded strong growth in fiscal year 2016/2017, with a record €480 million in business volume – an 11% increase,” said Smartbox Group CEO John Perkins.

“This expansion is a further endorsement of Smartbox Group’s commitment to Dublin and we are delighted with the quality talent, which we can access here in Ireland, along with leveraging the support of the wider R&D ecosystem. These will be key enablers to help Smartbox deliver an exceptional customer experience to ensure the future successful development of Smartbox Group”.

Smartbox Group sold 6.5 million experience gifts in Europe over the past year. With €480 million of business volume, the group accounts for half of the European business volume of experience gifts estimated at €1 billion in 2016.

The employs more than 950 across Europe and is present in 10 countries: France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands and Germany.

TechCentral Reporters