Smart Solutions competitions open for entries this week

SBIR looks for five innovative quality of life solutions

Entries for the 2018 Smart Dublin initiative will open on 26 April. This year the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) will run five challenge-based competitions with the aim of improving Dubliners’ quality of life.

Smart Dublin is an initiative of the four Dublin local authorities to engage with smart technology providers, researchers and citizens to solve challenges and improve city life.

This year’s funding been increased from €600,000 in 2017 to €900,000 after the successful round of solutions in 2017. SBIR Ireland’s aim is to drive innovation across all sections of the Irish Public Sector through competitive challenges with technology companies and organisations.

This year’s challenges include a test for bathing water, ‘mobility hubs’ promoting the use of electric cars, e-bikes and push bikes; municipal Mesh networks for connected devices; solutions for freight and cargo delivery; and community projects seeking to engage ‘unheard voices’ to inform urban development.

Therese Langan, transformation project manager, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for small and emerging companies to get involved in demand led projects through the development of innovative solutions and technologies to address future challenges that impact on the quality of peoples’ lives”

The winning proposals will be selected by an open competition process. It is open to any organisation, developers of ICT and software solution providers, universities, entrepreneurs and service providers.

For more information visit http://smartdublin.ie/

TechCentral Reporters