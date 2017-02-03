Smart PC Locker Pro 2.7

Smart PC Locker Pro is a free tool which password-protects your PC or laptop, so you can move away from it for a while and be sure that no-one will be able to access your files.

You’re able to have the system automatically lock after it’s been idle for a defined period of time, for instance. Custom wallpaper can be displayed when the system is locked. You can choose to have your PC shut down automatically after a specified number of invalid password entries. There’s an option to have the program start when your system reboots, and both Task Manager and your optical drives are disabled while the system is locked, making it more difficult for snoopers to find a way in.

Smart PC Locker Pro can also be launched from a hotkey, for ease of use. And an optional Stealth Mode hides the program’s system tray icon, so no-one else need ever know it’s installed.

v2.7

+ Fixed removal of saved hotkeys

+ Fixed a rare crash that occurred during end of session

+ Fixed hiding of tray icon when the PC is locked on startup

+ Option to lock the PC when it is resumed from sleep or hibernation

+ Auto-select the language file (if present) based on the OS language

+ Updated all language files with new translated text

+ Added Korean language file

+ Improved the main setup script

+ Minor fixes and optimizations