Smart manufacturing research centre to create more than 100 jobs by 2020

Confirm backed by €47m from SFI, industry partners

A €47 million research centre based at UL looking at the potential of smart manufacturing has been officially opened.

Funded by SFI and 42 industry partners, Confirm is a consortium led by University of Limerick including the Tyndall National Institute, University College Cork, Cork Institute of Technology, National University of Ireland Galway, Athlone Institute of Technology, Maynooth University and Limerick Institute of Technology.

The centre will comprise more than 200 researchers in smart manufacturing, including 106 new appointments.

“This [centre] truly is a game-changer for Irish manufacturing competitiveness,” said centre director Prof Conor McCarthy.

“The establishment of this SFI research centre will position Ireland to play a leading role in the global smart manufacturing revolution. This innovation will enable consumer-driven mass customisation, where future Irish products will be tailored to individual needs and delivered directly to them just hours after placing orders.

“Confirm will act as a beacon for international talent in the areas of advanced manufacturing from robotics to artificial intelligence. Ireland enjoys a highly skilled and highly motivated workforce in the manufacturing sector, this workforce is the envy of other nations. Confirm builds upon this reputation and seeks to establish a world-leading centre for smart manufacturing”.

TechCentral Reporters