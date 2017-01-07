Small Task for iOS 3.2.1

Simple task management app that is quick and easy to use

7 January 2017 | 0

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 07-01-2017
Award: None
License: No Trial Available. Purchase Only
Developer: Ivan Pavlov

If you are a kind of person who wants to add notifications fast and easy, without filling a million of fields – SmallTask is the right app for you.

Using SmallTask, you can add new task in a moment, just type the name and choose the date of notification. When task is completed – you can easily delete it and will disappear from the list.

Notification actions allow you to postpone or delete task right when you receive a notification for it. iOS 8 widget is another handy way to see and manage existing tasks for today.

What’s New in Version 3.2.1

If you experienced any technical issues on your iOS device after using the app, please update it to the latest version of iOS (10.2 at the moment).

