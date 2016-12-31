SlingPlayer Mobile for iPad 3.4.13

Get the most out of your Sling devices and turn your iPad into a TV with Slingplayer for iPad. With a Sling device at home and Slingplayer on your iPad, enjoy live or recorded TV over 3G, 4G, or WiFi. Take control of your TV and DVR from your tablet. Replace your traditional program guide with a fun and easier way to find your shows on your big screen TV with Gallery View*. Set up your own favorites and find all the news, shows, movies, or games that are on. Get live sports scores and statistics while watching the game. Pause, fast-forward, rewind, and even schedule DVR recordings.

• Watch and control your live and recorded TV shows anywhere, anytime – in up to Full HD.

• No blocked shows or games in any location. Watch your favorite shows and sports on all the channels you subscribe to, even when you’re overseas.

• Get live sports stats*.

• Never miss a final episode or live event. View them when you want, where you want, and become the spoiler in your social group with Facebook and Twitter integration*.

• Play and schedule DVR recordings.

• Watch on a second TV anywhere via Apple TV® and Roku®.

• Enjoy full hand-off to Roku – multi-task while watching with your Roku.

• With a Slingbox 500, watch recommended and popular YouTube videos related to your live TV

• No monthly fees.

*available in the US and Canada only. Not available on Slingbox M1.

COMPATIBLE APPLE DEVICES:

– iPad only (iOS 7.0+)

COMPATIBLE SLING DEVICES*:

– Slingbox M1

– Slingbox 500

– Slingbox 350

– Slingbox PRO-HD

– Slingbox SOLO

*Some features not available for Slingbox M1. Slingplayer for iPad will not work with Sling devices prior to SOLO and PRO-HD, as legacy boxes do not have the hardware capability to stream at the iPad’s higher resolution. If you own a prior-generation Sling, you may be eligible to receive an upgrade discount on a supported model. Please visit http://www.sling.com/upgrade for details.

If you are a DISH Network customer, the following devices are NOT compatible with the Slingplayer app. Please download the free DISH Anywhere app.

– Hopper with Sling receiver

– Hopper receiver

– VIP 922 receiver

– Sling Adapter

Watch and control video sources such as:

– Cable/satellite set-top box and DVR

– Telco / IPTV set-top box and DVR

– Basic cable

– Digital Over-the-Air broadcasts (Slingbox PRO-HD only)

– Tivo

– Home security cameras

– Blu-ray/DVD players

What’s New in Version 3.4.13

Bug fixes.