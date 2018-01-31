SL Controls software reinvents production line management

Sligo engineering firm SL Controls has released TotalLine – a software suite that integrates and automates multiple production line functions, data collection, and reporting and traceability for the manufacturing sector.

The company has invested more than €1 million into developing the product, which was launched today at the National Manufacturing Conference & Exhibition at CityWest Convention Centre.

The smooth performance of a factory production line is a critical component in the success of thousands of indigenous and multi-national companies in Ireland and abroad. But many aspects are highly labourious, prone to human error and exceptionally time consuming.

Some companies – especially in the highly regulated areas of pharmaceuticals and medical device production – devote thousands of man hours to manually log data and oversee key processes such as batch control, batch changeovers, and traceability.

Totalline integrates all these functions into a single package that is easily configured into existing machines across multiple platforms.

Once installed, Totalline reduces batch changeover times from hours to minutes through automation which in turn frees up essential manpower and equipment, and slashes man hours devoted to manual record-keeping and storage.

The software comes with analytics and reporting capability including e-mail notification features such as batch completion confirmation and automated record-keeping.

Shane McLaughlin, SL Controls business development manager, said: “We developed the product over the last 11 years after working with and listening to our clients and seeing what their needs were. Although we are officially launching Totalline today, we have already started integrating the solution for some of our existing clients and it has been working extremely well, providing significant cost savings and improving their overall manufacturing efficiencies. It is working particularly well for our clients in highly regulated industries such as pharma and medical devices.”

The specialist software integration firm has five offices in Sligo, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Birmingham.

TechCentral Reporters