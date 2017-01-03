Skype for Mac 7.43

It’s important to keep in touch with others, and Skype has become a valuable communication tool for both home and business users alike. The cross platform tool can be used to conduct text based chats with your contacts as well as audio and video calls. You can converse with your Skype contacts, but there is also Facebook integration which enables you to make use of your social networking contact list.

For some time it has been possible to make use of the Facebook chat feature of the social network from within the app – no need to visit the web site. The latest beta version adds the option to conduct video calls with Facebook users in addition to the existing option to do so with your Skype contacts.

Other new features include the ability to conduct group video chats, and this is a very useful option for anyone who wants to use the program to conduct online meetings. There is now also support for push-to-talk which enables you to use Skype much a walkie-talkie. Ideal when gaming, this feature means that you need not be constantly involved in a voice chat, but you can choose when ou would like to share what you are saying.

Skype has become a serious communication tool. The ability to not only conduct voice and video chats, but also send and receive files, and even make phone calls to landlines and mobile phones, means that Skype is far more versatile than other messaging tools.

What’s new in v7.43 (see the changelog for more info)?

– Improved quoting for single messages

– Chat opens where the conversation left off last time (only for users with Skype Credit and subscription)

– General improvements to screen sharing

– Stability improvements