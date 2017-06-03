Sky News 4.6
03-06-2017
None
Freeware
Sky UK
iPad
iPhone
26.10 MB
4 minutes
English
The Sky News app has been refreshed to bring you a brand new look and feel, better offline performance and a richer experience when viewing our content.
Key Features:
– Receive notifications of breaking news
– Watch Sky News live from anywhere in the UK
– View all the latest top stories or browse content by section
– Read in-depth content written by Sky News correspondents
– View the very best Sky News videos over WiFi and 3/4G
– View image galleries in the app
– Share stories on social media
– Continue reading stories offline
Please note: The Live TV feature may incur additional mobile network and/or WiFi charges.
What’s New in Version 4.6
• We have refreshed our app’s visual design to make it cleaner and easier to use.
• Timestamps on stories mean you can easily see when they’ve been updated.
• We removed the content refresh bar, as you told us you didn’t find it useful.
