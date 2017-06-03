Sky News 4.6

Keep up to date with the latest news headlines with Sky's news app

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

3 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

iPhone
iPad

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 03-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Sky UK

The Sky News app has been refreshed to bring you a brand new look and feel, better offline performance and a richer experience when viewing our content.

Key Features:
– Receive notifications of breaking news
– Watch Sky News live from anywhere in the UK
– View all the latest top stories or browse content by section
– Read in-depth content written by Sky News correspondents
– View the very best Sky News videos over WiFi and 3/4G
– View image galleries in the app
– Share stories on social media
– Continue reading stories offline

Please note: The Live TV feature may incur additional mobile network and/or WiFi charges.

What’s New in Version 4.6

• We have refreshed our app’s visual design to make it cleaner and easier to use.
• Timestamps on stories mean you can easily see when they’ve been updated.
• We removed the content refresh bar, as you told us you didn’t find it useful.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will Siri be able to compete with Amazon's Echo and Google Home?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel