Sky holds on to top prize at Switcher.ie Broadband Awards

Virgin Media, Vodafone claim three awards each

Sky was named best broadband provider award for the second year running at the fourth Switcher.ie Broadband Awards held at the Marker Hotel in Dublin last night.

Sky took five awards in total: best broadband provider; best broadband, TV & home phone; best customer service; best TV content; and best TV provider. Virgin Media and Vodafone both taking home three awards.

Virgin Media had wins in the most recommended broadband and best customer rated broadband categories, as well as best broadband innovation, which was sponsored by Guaranteed Irish.

Vodafone was named the best provider for technical support and customer benefits on the back of a public vote and also took home the gong for best value home broadband.

Switcher.ie, the independent price comparison and switching service, hosts these awards each year, to highlight the best broadband providers and products in the Irish market. Winners in nine of the 11 categories are decided using independent consumer research and over 30,000 customer ratings, while the remaining two categories are decided by a panel of independent industry experts (including TechCentral.ie editor Niall Kitson). The focus on customer feedback is a key feature of the awards, and it means that the results reflect the real experiences consumers have with their broadband providers.

“The broadband market is more competitive and innovative than ever,” said Eoin Clarke, managing director, Switcher.ie. “These awards are about recognising the great things providers do, while also helping consumers to choose the company and service that’s right for them. Access to independent and impartial consumer feedback on broadband providers and plans is crucial, which is why the focus of the Switcher.ie Broadband Awards is, and always has been, on real customers’ experiences.

“By highlighting the best broadband providers and products at this annual event, we hope to equip broadband users with an important, independent classification. Coupled with our free broadband comparison tool, which allows users to easily compare broadband plans and bundles, our awards help consumers to make better informed buying decisions and make sure they’re getting the right plan for their needs.”

A full list of winners and categories is available at https://switcher.ie/broadband/awards/2017/.

TechCentral Reporters