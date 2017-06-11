Sky Go for Android 6.0.9

Sky Go – our award-winning mobile video service lets you watch the shows you love from Sky whenever and wherever you want – at no extra cost for all Sky TV customers.

Sky Go Extra lets Sky TV customers download popular TV shows and movies via WiFi to watch on up to four devices. The content available for download depends on your Sky TV subscription.

SKY GO – KEY FEATURES

• Watch Sky TV live or On Demand on your compatible laptop, mobile or tablet

• Over 1000 movies On Demand, hundreds of entertainment programmes, sports highlights and a great range of kids shows

• Watch up to 73 live channels available depending on your Sky TV subscription, including:

o Sky Atlantic, Sky 1, Sky Living and Sky Arts 1

o A wide range of entertainment channels including MTV, Comedy Central, Fox and Dave.

o All Sky Sports channels including Sky Sports F1 and Eurosport

o All 11 Sky Cinema Channels and Film 4

o Nine kids channels including Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and Disney Channel

• Register up to two devices including Android, iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Xbox 360, PC and Mac

• Watch live on up to two devices at the same time

• Remote Record/Download programmes to your Sky boxWhat’s New

6.0.9

New navigation and design

Full 7-day TV Guide

Remote Record/Download

*After updating to this version of the Sky Go app, any downloaded programmes will be deleted from the device*

