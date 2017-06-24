Sky+ app is the best way to discover and manage all of your Sky TV and movies. You can connect directly to your Sky+HD box in-home to browse all of our content, set downloads and recordings and manage your planner. You can also set downloads, recordings and series links when you’re out and about so you never miss a thing.

Requirements:

To use the enhanced features you will need a compatible Sky+HD box and have your device and Sky+HD box connected to the same broadband network either with a wired or wireless connection. Please see the Help section of the app for more details.

In order to Record and Download programmes to your Sky+HD box you will need to register your Sky iD with the service at sky.com/remoterecord and simply follow the instructions.

Smart Series Link and photo viewing are only available to customers with a compatible Sky+HD box.

All recordings are FREE, however mobile network and/or Wi-Fi charges may apply.

What’s New in Version 5.5

Sync exclusive to Sky Mobile customers

Bug Fixes

Stability Improvements