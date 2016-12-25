SizeUp 1.7.2

When you are working with a number of programs and folder windows at the same time, it is possible to spend longer hunting for the correct window to work with than actually getting with work. SizeUp helps to overcome this problem by making it possible to quickly arrange open windows on your screen so you can see everything you need.

The menu bar or keyboard shortcuts can be used to quickly move the currently selected window so it fills half or quarter of the screen. This feature works in a similar way to Windows’ tiling option and makes the best possible use of available space.

As well as tiling windows in this way, they can also be centred on the desktop without the need for manual adjustment. SizeUp can be used in a multi-monitor setup and shortcuts are available to move windows from one monitor to another.

The program also features shortcuts that can be used to move windows between Spaces, while the SnapBack feature can be used to restore a window to its original size and location. For anyone who likes to work with the keyboard, SizeUp provides great way to manage windows.

v1.7.2 (Changelog):

Improved: Tweaks for macOS 10.12 Sierra.

Fixed: Triggering dedicated graphics on dual-GPU systems.