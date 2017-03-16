SIV is an extremely comprehensive system information tool that tells you everything you could ever want to know about your PC.

To take an example, when you launch the program you’ll see a button called Volumes, and so you might think this would lead to a screen that lists your PCs drives, their free space and so on.

What you actually get is much, much more. Like pointers to your various drive types, manufacturers, serial numbers and controllers. There’s geometry data (the number of cylinders, tracks, sectors and more). Information on partition layouts. And live file system statistics, so you can see which drives are being accessed the most.

There are specific reports on your USB and SCSI drives. Low-level Windows data like volume GUID names. Real-time SMART drive monitoring, so for instance you can see the current temperature of any SMART-compatible drives. Oh, and of course if you just want to know the capacity and free space of your various drives, then that’s available too.

SIV offers the same in-depth reports on other areas of your hardware – the CPU, RAM, GPU, system buses, and a whole lot more.

The program also provides detailed network information, and troubleshooting tools.

And the Windows section is something like a supercharged Task Manager, telling you all about drivers, services and running processes, memory use, paging, loaded DLLs, security privileges and more.

The program’s interface is a little odd, and there’s so much available here that it can take a while to pick out the data you need. But there are few better ways to explore the technicalities of your PC, and others you might encounter, especially as SIV is portable and supports every version of Windows from 95 upwards (the server editions, too).

Version 5.17 changes include (history):

– Improved AMD Ryzen 7 support including CPU + Memory speed + actual per core power and SMBus access. Reworked PCI locking for SMN access.

– Added support for Windows 10 RS2 V10.00 Build 15055. Enabled operation of [ACPI HAL], [ACPI Buses], [ACPI Eval] and [ACPI Ports].

– Added Corsair LNP (Lighting Node Pro) support and extended [Link Setup] to configure the LNP ports.

– Added Asetek H115i + H110iGTX + H100iGTX + H100iV2 + H80iGT + H80iV2 + Kraken X41 LED support for -AIOCTL mode and -NOAIOALE to disable this.

– Added a work around to for custom curve pump control that is needed because of H110i 2.0.00 + H110iGT 1.1.08 firmware issues.

– Expunged the CorsairLinkReadWriteGuard semaphore as from CL 4.2.4.25 the CorsairLinkReadWriteGuardMutex named mutex is used.

– If SIV is unable to acquire a mutex in <= 20 seconds record the timeout in the SIV_DBGOUT.log file.

Revised the default fan names for ASUS Z10PE + Z9PE motherboards. Added ITE IT8655E LPC controller support.

– Added ASUS Prime B350-Plus + Prime B350M-A + Prime X370-Pro + Gigabyte AB350-Gaming 3 + Z170X-Designare + MSI MS-7A31 + MS-7A58 motherboard support.