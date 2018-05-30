Siro, Westnet bring gigabit connectivity to Westport

Westport’s Leeson Enterprise Centre is to be equipped with a 1Gb/s broadband connection provided by Westnet over Siro’s fibre-optic broadband network.

The two-year deal will provide free connectivity in a bid to help bolster innovation in the town by making the town more attractive for businesses to relocate to and for entrepreneurs to establish their business in the centre.

The Leeson Enterprise Centre is an innovation hub designed to help local entrepreneurs and start-ups in Mayo succeed, with a range of facilities such as hot desks, co-working office space, private office space and meeting room facilities provided at the centre.

Based in Mayo, Westnet offers a range of fibre broadband packages for residential and business customers in Castlebar and Westport. Westnet and SIRO have joined forces to provide the 1Gb/s broadband connection to the Leeson Enterprise Centre for free for a two-year period

Stephanie Colombani, Westport Chamber CEO, said: “Broadband is vital to all firms whether it is hotels taking bookings or engineering companies sending large files around the world. Without high speed connectivity jobs and businesses would not be able to locate to the Leeson Enterprise Centre and would have to relocate to larger cities. Being connected to infrastructure like Siro’s 100% fibre-optic network is a game changer for us as it is a vital factor in the decision-making process for any company looking to establish itself in Westport.”

Westnet CEO and co-founder Paul Cunnane said: “Having a good broadband service is essential in the modern digital age, so, as a local company, we are delighted to offer The Leeson Enterprise Centre’s businesses broadband that is faster than any other network in Ireland. Gigabit connectivity is the starting point in the creation of a Gigabit Society across Ireland which will offer employees in these businesses a better work/life balance and allow them to pursue their careers in Westport without sacrificing their quality of life, rather than being forced to move to cities or abroad.”

Stephen O’Connor, Siro director of corporate affairs, added: “Siro’s connection to The Leeson Enterprise Centre is a tremendous boost for Westport as it is already quickly establishing itself as a vibrant start-up location for the West. This forms part of our strategy to revitalise towns across Ireland by sparking a digital transformation, helping to attract investment and encouraging more people to establish businesses in towns like Westport.”

TechCentral Reporters