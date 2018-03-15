Siro to connect 10 more towns to gigabit broadband

Gigabit broadband network extends to 35,000 homes and business Print Print Trade

Siro has signed a €20 million contract with the joint venture consortium of French Telecoms Infrastructure company Axione and its local Irish, professional engineering services partner, Obelisk.

The contract will see Axione and Obelisk connect 10 towns – Gorey, Courtown, Enniscorthy, Newtown-Kilcoole, Wicklow, Arklow, Carrickmines, Shankill, Bray and Greystones – to Siro’s gigabit broadband network over the next two years. As a result, over 35,000 homes and businesses in the towns will be able to access the most powerful broadband services in Ireland via Siro’s retail partners.

Axione, part of the Bouygues Energies and Services Group, is a major player in digital infrastructure, providing design, build and operating services for mobile and fibre operators and developing public initiative networks (PINs) in partnership with states and public authorities. Over the past 10 years it has installed 22,000km of networks to reduce inequality of Internet access in France.

Obelisk is a Cavan-based company with its operations centre in Ballycoolin, Dublin. Since its establishment in 1996, it has delivered extensively across the UK and Ireland, growing into a professional, modern, proactive, international company. Obelisk provides solutions and resources to industry across telecommunications, power transmission and distribution, renewable energy and tower infrastructure. Obelisk has already delivered fibre optic infrastructure for Siro in Drogheda, Balbriggan and Swords, for the past two years as part of the rollout of its Gigabit broadband network.

Sean Atkinson, CEO, Siro, said: “Siro is future proofing the broadband needs of Irish consumers and businesses with Ireland’s only 100% fibre-optic broadband network. Following a successful trial of 2,000 homes in Bray last year we are delighted to be with Axione whose expertise, combined with that of Obelisk’s successful delivery of over 17,000 homes over the last two years, will be vital in achieving this vision in the South East. With over 165,000 homes and businesses already able to access gigabit broadband services powered by Siro, we are already seeing tremendous benefits in towns like Skibbereen where O’Donnell Design, a furniture company, has seen their volume of work jump by 25% as their capacity to do business with international hotel chains has been bolstered.”

Dominque Astier, Deputy CEO of Axione, commented: “Axione is delighted to be partnering with Obelisk for delivery to SIRO of 100% fibre-optic broadband to these 10 towns, designing and building a network that will meet the requirements of local communities and businesses for decades ahead. We are committed to bringing the expertise we have gleaned in France to Ireland to help contribute to the construction of SIRO’s network, which is first of its kind in Europe.”

Declan O’Neill, Obelisk Group CEO, said: “Obelisk is delighted to be partnering with Axione for delivery to SIRO on this project, which is one of the most innovative of its kind across Europe. As an Irish company, we are delighted to bring our international learnings to bear, having developed a specialized workforce of engineers and support staff after growing our business over the past number of years.”

TechCentral Reporters