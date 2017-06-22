SiriusXT CEO wins inaugural founder of the year award

SiriusXT CEO Tony McEnroe has won Enterprise Ireland’s inaugural High Potential Start-up Founder of the Year Award.

As the overall winner the UCD spin-out received a prize valued at €15,000 provided by Grant Thornton to further support the development of the company.

SiriusXT was co-founded in 2015 by Dr Kenneth Fahy, Dr Fergal O’Reilly, Dr Paul Sheridan and Tony McEnroe. The company was established after eight years of research in UCD’s School of Physics developing technology that underpins a soft x-ray tomography bench-top microscope. This microscope, the SXT100, is now being commercialised by SiriusXT.

SiriusXT was one of nine start-up companies selected for the founder of the year award with each of the shortlisted companies being nominated by their founder peers. Liz Fulham, Salesoptimize and Eoin O’Broin, Solar Adtek, received runner-up awards.

Tony McEnroe, CEO, SiriusXT, said: “It is a great honour to have won Enterprise Ireland’s inaugural Founder of the Year Award. This award is a testament to the world-class research which was carried out over many years… within the Spectroscopy Group in UCD’s School of Physics.

“This research has resulted in the development of technology that underpins our novel soft x-ray tomography (SXT) bench-top microscope which is now being commercialised by SiriusXT.

“Our SXT-100 microscope, which we plan to launch onto the market in 2018, will be the first commercial lab-scale SXT microscope of its kind in the world. It will allow researchers to illuminate whole single cells or tissue samples and produce 3D images that cannot be produced in any other way.”

The company has spent the last 12 months building its first prototype SXT-100 microscope. The company plans to begin pilot testing of the microscope, in a small number of research centres, from January 2018 with a view to launching into the market later in 2018.

The other companies nominated for the award were Clubstohire.com, Feedpods, Future Ticketing, Hub Controls, Immersive VR Education and TVadSync.

TechCentral Reporters