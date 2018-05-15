Siren announces executive appointments, 15 new jobs

Data intelligence platform developer Siren has announced the creation of 15 new jobs and two executive appointments.

The new roles will be across engineering, machine learning and data forensics functions.

Against rising demand for investigative intelligence across multiple sectors from law enforcement to life sciences, Irish company Siren is growing its team with the following hires and executive appointments.

Jeferson Zanim, former consultant at Spatial has been apppointed global head of client services, while Darren Simons, former senior sales executive at FIS will become head of European sales.

John Randles, CEO, Siren (pictured), said: “With their wealth of expertise we look forward to driving our business within the life science, financial services, law enforcement and cyber security sectors. We are experiencing a period of significant growth within our market and look forward to building out our team to capitalise on this.”

Siren is one of the shortlisted nominees in the start up of the year category at the Tech Excellence Awards to be held on 24 May at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

The company’s head office is in Galway.

