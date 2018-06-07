Singlepoint product investment leads to 10 new jobs

IT consultancy Singlepoint has invested €500,000 in the development of its digital acceleration platform, DAPX, resulting in the creation of 10 new jobs.

DAPX is built on open source technology, and is deployable across multi and hybrid cloud environments. It improves application quality and reduces risk, lowers IT costs and speeds application deployment.

“We have been providing digital services for 10 years,” said Brian Seery, technical consulting director, Singlepoint (pictured). “Businesses are struggling to keep up with the pace of technology change. Finding quality technical resources is challenging on top of the required rate of re-investment for re-skilling talent. With DAPX we bring together a platform that supports both lightweight user interface development with a micro services architecture and out of the box DevOps capability. This brings real business outcomes to delivery teams”.

Since DAPX is pre-built, it is an easily adaptable reference architecture which allows clients to cut up to 50% off delivery costs as it can save 300-1,000 man days on mobilisation, design and development.

“The platform is a proven approach for successfully delivering technology solutions faster, with fewer people and less risk, while enabling higher quality results.

“DAPX helps teams directly address the most common causes of technology project failure – improving success rates, solution quality, and business impact.”

TechCentral Reporters