Siemens and CES Energy partner for data centre green energy

On-site generation for data centres in Ireland

Siemens Limited and CES Energy have announced a strategic partnership to provide on-site energy solutions for technology companies locating data centres in Ireland.

Data centre energy supply remains challenging here, according to the pair, as the pace of development is overtaking the already ambitious grid development plans, hindering government efforts to establish Ireland as the data capital of Europe.

The new partnership will provide on-site power generation for data centres, with such benefits for data centre operators as reliable power supply to meet data centre timeframes, as well as reductions in costs and carbon footprint.

Also, heat recovery capabilities are combined with renewable options, such as solar and bio-gas, ensuring that on-site generation assists with emission reduction targets.

On-site generation, said the pair, also offers the opportunity to channel excess heat and power into local communities to power homes and businesses, an energy efficient practice already adopted by Scandinavian countries.

“On-site generation is key to meeting the future energy demands of these power-hungry data hubs,” said Brendan Marren, director, CES Energy, “while delivering on Ireland’s carbon footprint commitments. The availability of more efficient energy solutions rests alongside other long-term strategic planning that is key to sustainability if Ireland is to lead the way. Ultimately, Ireland has to meet tough EU requirements on carbon emissions.”

“The changing energy landscape is providing new opportunities for the data centre sector,” said Gary O’Callaghan, chief executive, Siemens Limited. “With the joint expertise of Siemens and CES Energy, tech companies now have the option of self-sufficiency in power generation. When you make and manage your own energy, costs are predictable, you have a direct impact on your sustainability and you’re not constrained by grid availability.”

TechCentral Reporters