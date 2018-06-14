Shutterstock opens Irish office

First round of hires to cover machine learning, computer vision, cloud, analytics roles Print Print Trade

Shutterstock has announced the launch of its Dublin office with the intent to initially hire 40 staff including engineering roles. This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The Dublin team will initially focus on products including the company’s Bigstock business and continued development of its editorial platform, through the use of machine learning, computer vision, cloud computing and analytics.

Shutterstock CEO and founder Jon Oringer said: “Shutterstock’s creative platform serves more than 1.8 million customers in 21 languages across 150 countries. Providing high site availability to our customers and contributors at all times and building smart scalable systems is paramount to Shutterstock’s continued global success. I’m delighted to launch our Dublin based engineering hub as it will further enable us to build the next generation of tools and services.”

In addition to its new Ireland office, Shutterstock has been licensing content to Ireland-based businesses, media organisations and production companies for a number of years and has a robust contributor network that sells their images, videos and music through Shutterstock’s creative platform.

Since the company’s founding in 2003, it has paid out more than $5 million to locally based artists, photographers, videographers and musicians.

TechCentral Reporters