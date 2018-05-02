Shortlist for 2018 Tech Excellence Awards revealed
2 May 2018 | 0
The shortlist for the 2018 Tech Excellence Awards has been released.
Private sector project of the year sponsored by Fujitsu
Asystec and Elavon
Damovo and Avaya
Ergo and BWG Foods
Glantus and Movius Corp
Sonalake and Travelport Digital
Vodafone
Triangle and Primark
Public sector project of the year
Agile Networks and Dublin City University
Central Bank of Ireland and PlanNet21 Communications
eHealth Ireland – Maternity system
ESB
HSE – Healthlink
Ricoh and Temple Street Children’s University Hospital
SME project of the year
Dataconversion
Magnet Networks and Anthony Nicholas Group (ANG)
Ripplecom and Radius Technologies
RocTel and Innalabs
Trilogy Technologies and C&C Housing Trust
Typetec and Mainline Group
IT architect of the year (individual or team) sponsored by CPL
Action Point
Comsys and St Vincent’s University Hospital
Musgrave and Worldwide Chain Stores (WCS)
Savenet
IT professional of the year (individual or team) sponsored by FIT
Blueface
ICON
HSE/HBS/eHealth Ireland
Savenet
Unitec IT Solutions
Wipro Digital
Rising Star sponsored by DataSolutions
ApisProtect
Flender
iKydz
Rezoomo
WorkPal
Data centres innovation award sponsored by Commvault
Applied Systems
Interxion
Host In Ireland
Schneider Electric
Digital strategy partner of the year
Applied Systems
Logicalis
Phonovation
SinglePoint
Strata3
TerminalFour
WebFactory
Professional development award
Cycubix
ICT Ireland Skillnet & Applied IT Architecture
Magnet Networks
New Horizons Ireland
Startup award sponsored by Schneider Electric
Aylien
Coras
Datastring
Flender
Nuacom
Rezoomo
Siren
Digital edge award
An Garda Síochána
Erecruit (TempBuddy)
iKydz
Company of the year sponsored by Interxion
Blueface
CMS Distribution
CPL
ESRI
Integrity360
Verizon Connect
Viatel
Managed service company of the year
Damovo
Ergo
Evros
IT Force
Novosco
Paradyn
Trilogy Technologies
Managed security service provider of the year
MetaCompliance
Novi
SmartTech247
Cloud partner of the year sponsored by MicroWarehouse
Applied Systems
Codec
Digital Planet
Ergo
vCloud.ie
Viatel
Vertical market specialist of the year sponsored by Juniper Networks
AMI
Eyrco Communications
Glantus
Intact Software
Ion Solutions
Nuacom
Enterprise partner of the year sponsored by CMS Distribution
Asystec
Datapac
Evros
IoT innovation of the year sponsored by Damovo
ActionPoint
AmbiSense
Blueface
SL Controls
Vodafone
Communication excellence sponsored by Olive Learning
CMS Distribution
eHealth Ireland
Host In Ireland
MetaCompliance
Three
Distributor of the year sponsored by Grenke
Arrow ECS
CMS Distribution
DataSolutions
Exertis
Microwarehouse
Square One Distribution
Westcoast
Westcon-Comstor
Also presented on the night will be:
Lifetime achievement award sponsored by Intellicom
Person of the year sponsored by Keppel Data Centres
CIO of the year sponsored by Viatel
The Hibernia Award
The 2018 Tech Excellence Awards takes place on 24 May at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin. For more information visit techawards.techcentral.ie
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers