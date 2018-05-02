Shortlist for 2018 Tech Excellence Awards revealed

The shortlist for the 2018 Tech Excellence Awards has been released.

Private sector project of the year sponsored by Fujitsu

Asystec and Elavon

Damovo and Avaya

Ergo and BWG Foods

Glantus and Movius Corp

Sonalake and Travelport Digital

Vodafone

Triangle and Primark

Public sector project of the year

Agile Networks and Dublin City University

Central Bank of Ireland and PlanNet21 Communications

eHealth Ireland – Maternity system

ESB

HSE – Healthlink

Ricoh and Temple Street Children’s University Hospital

SME project of the year

Dataconversion

Magnet Networks and Anthony Nicholas Group (ANG)

Ripplecom and Radius Technologies

RocTel and Innalabs

Trilogy Technologies and C&C Housing Trust

Typetec and Mainline Group

IT architect of the year (individual or team) sponsored by CPL

Action Point

Comsys and St Vincent’s University Hospital

Musgrave and Worldwide Chain Stores (WCS)

Savenet

IT professional of the year (individual or team) sponsored by FIT

Blueface

ICON

HSE/HBS/eHealth Ireland

Savenet

Unitec IT Solutions

Wipro Digital

Rising Star sponsored by DataSolutions

ApisProtect

Flender

iKydz

Rezoomo

WorkPal

Data centres innovation award sponsored by Commvault

Applied Systems

Interxion

Host In Ireland

Schneider Electric

Digital strategy partner of the year

Applied Systems

Logicalis

Phonovation

SinglePoint

Strata3

TerminalFour

WebFactory

Professional development award

Cycubix

ICT Ireland Skillnet & Applied IT Architecture

Magnet Networks

New Horizons Ireland

Startup award sponsored by Schneider Electric

Aylien

Coras

Datastring

Flender

Nuacom

Rezoomo

Siren

Digital edge award

An Garda Síochána

Erecruit (TempBuddy)

iKydz

Company of the year sponsored by Interxion

Blueface

CMS Distribution

CPL

ESRI

Integrity360

Verizon Connect

Viatel

Managed service company of the year

Damovo

Ergo

Evros

IT Force

Novosco

Paradyn

Trilogy Technologies

Managed security service provider of the year

MetaCompliance

Novi

SmartTech247

Cloud partner of the year sponsored by MicroWarehouse

Applied Systems

Codec

Digital Planet

Ergo

vCloud.ie

Viatel

Vertical market specialist of the year sponsored by Juniper Networks

AMI

Eyrco Communications

Glantus

Intact Software

Ion Solutions

Nuacom

Enterprise partner of the year sponsored by CMS Distribution

Asystec

Datapac

Evros

IoT innovation of the year sponsored by Damovo

ActionPoint

AmbiSense

Blueface

SL Controls

Vodafone

Communication excellence sponsored by Olive Learning

CMS Distribution

eHealth Ireland

Host In Ireland

MetaCompliance

Three

Distributor of the year sponsored by Grenke

Arrow ECS

CMS Distribution

DataSolutions

Exertis

Microwarehouse

Square One Distribution

Westcoast

Westcon-Comstor

Also presented on the night will be:

Lifetime achievement award sponsored by Intellicom

Person of the year sponsored by Keppel Data Centres

CIO of the year sponsored by Viatel

The Hibernia Award

The 2018 Tech Excellence Awards takes place on 24 May at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin. For more information visit techawards.techcentral.ie