ShazzleMail 2.6
11 February 2017 | 0
Our Rating: 3.0
|Date:
|11-02-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|ShazzleMail
|Operating Systems:
|Android
Mac OS X
Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Server
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
iPhone
|File Size:
|27.20 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|4 minutes
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
ShazzleMail is a free web service which allows you to send private emails via a direct connection between the sender and receiver. Your messages are never stored in the cloud, where they can be accessed and mined by the company: no-one else sees them at all.
To get started you must download the iOS or Android app and set up a new ShazzleMail account (yourname@shazzlemail.com). This is quick and easy, and works much like creating any other web account: provide your name, another email address and you’re done.
Communications between ShazzleMail users are very straightforward. You create a message on your mobile device, Mac or PC, perhaps attach a file, and send it to a ShazzleMail.com address. As long as your friend is online, the two clients establish a direct connection, and your message is transferred.
Most of the people you know won’t have ShazzleMail.com addresses, of course, but that’s not a problem. Send a message from ShazzleMail to a regular email account, and the receiver will get a message with a “click to view” link. Clicking this establishes an encrypted connection between them and your iOS or Android device, so effectively they’re downloading it directly from you.
Similarly, someone without a ShazzleMail.com account can send messages to your address.
What’s New in Version 2.6.170203
– Version with faster delivery
– Bug fixes and minor UI improvements
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers