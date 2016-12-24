Shazam 10.4.0

Shazam is one of the world’s most popular apps, used by more than 100 million people each month to identify music, get song lyrics, and now to discover the music that artists discover themselves.

Identify music instantly and share in the thrill of music discovery with the artists you love.

• New discoveries from artists you’ve Shazamed appear automatically

• Follow new artists with a tap of a button and see what those artists are Shazaming

• Stay up-to-date about new singles, albums, and videos from the artists you follow

KEY FEATURES

• Enjoy music lyrics and YouTube videos

• Preview songs with Apple Music and add them to Rdio and Spotify playlists

• With Auto Shazam we’ll keep finding tunes for you even when you leave the app

DISCOVER & BUY

• Stay in the loop with Shazam’s real time charts

• Quick links to Apple Music and the iTunes store

• Connect Rdio or Spotify to play full tracks in Shazam

• Check out recommended tracks to discover new music

• Find out what’s popular in your town, your country and the world

• Start an Apple Music radio station based on tracks you’ve Shazamed

CONNECT & SHARE

• See what your friends are Shazaming when you connect your Facebook account

• Share your discoveries through Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Pinterest, Google+ and more…

SHAZAM FROM YOUR WATCH

• Launch Shazam on your Apple Watch for the artist, song, and lyrics that unfold with the music

• See your past Shazams at a glance with a simple swipe up

• Use Handoff on Apple Watch and iPhone to buy the song on iTunes, watch videos, and much more

• Turn on Auto Shazam and we’ll keep finding tunes for you

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE

• Shazam visual recognition gets you more – tap the camera icon to Shazam posters, magazines or books; anywhere where you see the Shazam camera logo

• Visual recognition also works as a QR code reader

• Buy tickets to see your favourite artists in concert

OTHER INFO

• Previewing and buying music requires the iTunes music store in your country

• Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life

• Facebook uses interest based advertising. More details: https://m.facebook.com/ads/ad_choices

• Some features are location, device and app version dependent

What’s New in Version 10.4.0

Visit our new ‘Discover’ tab for your daily dose of music! You’ll find a mix of new songs, videos and playlists – personalised just for you and refreshed every single day.

Some of you reported that you lost your Shazams when updating from an old version of the app. We’re sorry about that, and this update should bring them back.

Don’t forget to keep your Shazams safe and in sync between your devices. Simply create an account, and we’ll back up your Shazams so you’ll never lose them.