How to share an Amazon Prime account

Amazon Prime can be shared with others thanks to Amazon Household

Amazon Prime is the name Amazon gives to its £7.99 (€9) per month or £79 (€90.5) per year per year service that includes free one-day delivery, the Amazon Prime Video streaming service, Amazon Music and more. You can share that membership with one other adult and up to four children thanks to its Amazon Household feature – here’s how.

Now is a great time to share your account, too, as Amazon Prime Day is happening on 16 and 17 July with thousands of deals.

Sharing Prime using Amazon Households

Assuming that you are the Amazon account-holder, you have got Amazon Prime and that you are here to find out how you can share that with one other adult and up to four children, it is pretty simple to do and will help you make the most out of your membership fee, so it is worth doing.

If you have not yet signed up to Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day trial. Find out more by clicking here. Once you’ve done so, continue reading to find out how to share it with others.

First, you will need to sign in to your Amazon account, and then click Your Account at the top right of the page. There, look beyond the ‘Your Benefits’ section and you should see a tab for ‘Share your Prime benefits’. Clicking that will expand the section to give you more details.

Amazon Household is what you’re looking for. Click ‘Manage my household’.

You will then see more information about the sharable benefits, which we talk more about below, before being prompted to sign in using a second adult’s Amazon sign in details.

The second adult will then need to confirm that they want to share payment methods, Amazon content and services, Amazon Prime membership benefits and the management of child profiles by logging in to their account.

You can then click Create Household and set your content sharing settings. Finally, click Create Your Family Library to complete the process.

What Prime benefits can you share?

The second adult using your Amazon Prime account will get access to many but not all benefits of Amazon Prime. They will get delivery benefits, Prime Video streaming (but not the option to download), early access to Lightning Deals, access to the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library and Amazon Family benefits such as 20% off nappies and baby food subscriptions.

For the specifics for Irish Prime users, see here.

IDG News Service and TechCentral Reporters